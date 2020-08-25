Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Nagpur civic chief Tukaram Mundhe tests positive for COVID-19

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Mundhe said that he was asymptomatic and have isolated himself as per the protocol. The civic commissioner also that said he will be working from home to control the pandemic situation in Nagpur.
Taking to Twitter, Tukaram Mundhe wrote: "Dear All, I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am asymptomatic and have isolated myself as per the protocol & guidelines. Request everyone who have come in my contact for last 14 days to get tested. I am Working from Home to control #pandemic situation in Nagpur. We shall win."
Tukaram Mundhe, a no-nonsense officer, was appointed as the commissioner of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation in January this year. Belonging to the 2005 batch of IAS officers, he is known for his no-nonsense attitude and has often clashed with public representatives in his previous postings.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Nagpur district rose to 21,154 on Monday with addition of 715 new cases, an official release said. With 30 deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 762 in the district, it said. A total of 979 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 12,032, the release said. The district now has 8,360 active cases.
