Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Nagpur civic chief Tukaram Mundhe tests positive for COVID-19

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Mundhe said that he was asymptomatic and have isolated himself as per the protocol. The civic commissioner also that said he will be working from home to control the pandemic situation in Nagpur.

Taking to Twitter, Tukaram Mundhe wrote: "Dear All, I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am asymptomatic and have isolated myself as per the protocol & guidelines. Request everyone who have come in my contact for last 14 days to get tested. I am Working from Home to control #pandemic situation in Nagpur. We shall win."