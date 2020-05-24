Coronavirus in Maharashtra: After Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, PWD Minister Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and the current Public Works Department (PWD) Minister in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet, Ashok Chavan, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Earlier, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had tested positive for COVID-19 in April. He later recovered and was discharged from the hospital. “I also would like to thank the hospital staff including nurses, ward boys, doctors and other employees for all that they have done for me and I will be indebted to them all my life,” one of his tweets said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra saw its COVID-19 tally crossing the 50,000 mark with the highest single-day infections of 3,041 patients catapulting the number of cases to 50,231, besides 58 deaths, health officials said here on Sunday. The state saw 58 fatalities in the day, 39 were recorded in Mumbai alone. The death toll in the state rose to 988.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home-quarantine increased from 485,623 and those in institutional quarantine went up to 35,107.

The state's containment zones came down from 2,345 to 2,283 on Sunday and 16,913 health teams have carried out a survey of a population of around 66.6 lakhs in the state.

(With IANS inputs)