Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 7th minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet tests positive

Even as the state is trying to combat the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra Minister of Cooperation Balasaheb Patil tested positive for Covid-19. He is admitted in a private hospital at Karad, which is his home constituency in Satara district. Patil is the seventh minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet to be tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a tweet Patil said, ‘’Yesterday, I had gone for Covid-19 test. It detected positive. I am under medical observation at Krishna Hospital, Karad. Those who came into my contact should stay in quarantine for a week.’’

Patil, who is the district guardian minister, has been extensively travelling in Satara as the coronavirus cases were on the rise. Last Sunday, Patil participated in the meeting conducted by NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope to review the pandemic in Satara district. Patil was not present at the cabinet meeting held on August 12 in Mantralaya.

Three ministers Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde were initially detected Covid 19 positive but they were cured. Later, Mumbai District Guardian Minister and Minister of Ports Aslam Shaikh was tested positive and he is now recovering. Later, minister of state for revenue Abdul Sattar and minister of state for environment Sanjay Bansode were tested positive and on the path of recovery.

Minister for Soil and Water Conservation Shankarrao Gadhakh-Patil went for home quarantine after his wife was detected Covid-19 positive.

Recently, NCP MP Fauzia Khan, who hails from Parbhani district, was detected positive. An independent MP from Amravai Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Ran, who is an independent legislator from Bandnera assembly seat, were detected positive on August 6. Amravati MP was shifted to Mumbai on Thursday evening after she developed a high fever and complained about breathing problems.

Last week, BJP MP from Nanded Pratap Chikhalikar and his son were tested positive. In addition, three Congress legislators – Mohan Hambarde, Amar Rajurkar and Madhav Jalgaonkar also tested positive.