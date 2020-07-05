Coronavirus in Kerala: Govt releases COVID-19 safety guidelines to be followed for a year

Kerala government has released a set of guidelines that are to be followed by people for a year till July 2021. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government issued such guidelines under ‘Kerala Epidemic Disease Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Additional Regulations, 2020’.

Here are the regulations:

1. Short title and commencement—

(1) These Regulations may be called the Kerala Epidemic Disease Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Additional Regulations, 2020.

(2) They shall come into force at once and shall have effect for a period of one year

2. Regulations—In addition to the Kerala Epidemic Disease Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020, all persons and institutions shall observe the following additional regulations.

3. General precautionary measures to be observed by ail persons for control of COVID-19. —To control and prevent spreading of COVID-19 in the State following measures shall be followed by all the persons:—

(a) Wearing of Mask/Face Cover — All persons shall cover their mouth and nose with the mask/face cover in all public places, work places, any place where public have access, all kinds of vehicles and during transport.

(b) Social Distancing — All persons shall maintain a social distance of six feet between person to person in all public places and functions.

(c) Marriage Function — In all marriage ceremonies and any functions thereafter the maximum number of participants at a time shall not exceed fifty persons. All persons in such ceremonies/functions shall use sanitizer, wear face cover/mask and shall keep a social distance of six feet between them. Organizers of the marriage or functions shall provide sanitizer for the we of the participants.

(d) Funeral Functions —In funeral fonctions the maximum participants at a time shall not exceed twenty persons and all of them shall wear face cover/mask, use sanitizer and also keep a social distance of six feet between them. In the case of COVID suspected death the standing instructions issued by Government of India and State Government shall be complied.

(e) Social Gathering No manner of social gathering including get togethers, processions, dhama, congregation, demonstration etc., shall be conducted without the written permission of the concerned authority. The maximum participants in such social gathering shall not exceed ten persons. The persons participating in such gathering shall wear face cover/mask, use sanitizer and observe a social distance of six feet between them.

(f) Shops and commercial establishments—In shops and all other commercial establishments the maximum number of persons/customers permitted at a time shall not exceed twenty depending on the size of the room to keep social distancing of six feet between persons.

All the persons and customers in the shop shall wear face cover/mask and shall observe a social distancing of six feet between them. Owner of the shop shall provide sanitizer for the use of customers.

(g) Prohibition of spitting in public places — No person shall spit in public places, road or footpath.

(h) Registration in ‘COVID-19 Jagratha e-platform'— All persons intend to visit Kerala from other States/Union Territories and from any other country shall furnish the details as prescribed in the web enabled 'COVID-19 Jagratha e-platform' established by the Government for contact tracing, ensuring quarantine and other COVID-19 combating measures to minimize the potential of spread of the epidemic.

(i) Inter-State stage carriage road transport — The regular operation of Inter-State stage carnage road transport from and to Kerala by public and private sectors shall remain suspended.

As many as 225 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Kerala on Sunday, taking the active cases in the state to 2,228.

"Kerala recorded 225 new COVID-19 cases today. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,228," said State Health Minister KK Shailaja.

A total of 3,174 patients in the state have recovered from the illness.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 6,73,165 numbers of COVID-19 cases and 19,268 deaths.