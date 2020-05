Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: List of COVID-19 hotspots issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of May 12, 2020

With over 23,000 COVID-19 positive cases reported from the state, Maharashtra is the worst effected state due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Despite aggressive containment measures by the state and central governments, the disease has spread across the state.

In light of surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, Thane district neighbouring Mumbai was declared as a containment zone. An order issued by district collector Rajesh Narvekar states that all the restrictions in place under the ongoing lockdown will remain in force without any change.

An order issued by district collector Rajesh Narvekar stated that "Consequent upon the increase in the number of COVID- 19 cases, the entire Thane district is being declared as a containment zone. The areas classified as the containment zone include the municipal corporation limits of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayander, Kalyan Dombivili, Ulhasnagar, and Bhiwandi- Nizampur."

The twin-city has 59 containment zones. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 23 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the total tally to 344.

Here is a list of containment zones in Kalyan and Dombivli:

1. Zojwala Complex, c wing, Chakkinaka, Kalyan (E), Near Metro Mall, Metro Residency, Kalyan (E)

2. Tisai darshan building, Kalyan (E), Santosh Darshan, Kalyan (E)

3. Mansasarovar lokdhara, Kalyan (E)

4. Sai, Vinayak Mahal, Vijay Nagar, Kalyan East, Heera Tower, Kalyan East

5. Hanuman Nagar, Patripool, near Radha Krishan Mandir, Kalyan (E)

6. Mansorovar Sadgurukurpa Sankul Tisgaon, Kalyan (E), Santosh Nagar

7. Bhagwati Dhara Tukaram Nagar, Dombivili (E)

8. Ambika Palace, Tandan Road, Ramnagar, Dombivili (E)

9. Pritee Sagar Hos. Soc, Navapada, Subhash Road, Dombivili (w)

10. Shivsai Chawl No.4, Satywan Chowk, Dombivili (w)

11. B-4, Kapil Vastu, Dindayal Road, Thakurwadi,Dom (W)

12. Nilkanthdhara, phase-2 B-wing ,Dombivali West

13. Vandana Smruti Girija Mata Mandir old Dombivili (w)

14. Ganga Niwas, Velankar School, Dombivili (w)

15. Gurudeep Bld, App. Swastik Tower, Dombivili (W)

16. Sai Darshan bld, Dombivili (w)

17. Bhoirwadi, Mahatma Phule Road,Dombivili (w)

18. Rajmahal Chs, Devi chowk.Shastrinagar, Dombivili (w)

19. Jaiganesh Soc, Telkoswadi, Dombivili (W),,Urvashi bld, Near Kidland School, Telkoswadi, old dombivili (w)

20. Shri Sadguru Prasad Bld, Old Dombivili (w)Tulsi Parvati Soc, Near Sai Baba Mandir, Kailas Nagar, Dombivili (W)

21. Rudarksh Apartment ,, Near Surya hospital, gymkhana Road, Dombivili (E)

22. Mahalaxmi apartment , Near Ram Shyam bld, Sagarli, Dombivili (E)

23. Swapnpurti Chawl, Nandivili, Kalyan (E)OM Sai park d wing, SAI Vishw nagar nadivili kalyan (E)Nandivali

24. Bhagaram Vaze Heights, Near Gajanan Hosp, Manpada,Dom (E)Ocean Heights, Near Vidya Niketan High School, Dombivili E

25. Shruti Park, Manpada, Deslepada, Myureshwar Mandir, Dom (E)

26. Sakar park, apartment , Near ayappa Mandir, Ajade pada, Dombivili (E)

27. Mahalaxmi apartment , Near ram shyam bld, sagarli, dombivili (E)

28. VIGNESWAR DARSAN BLDG,,STAR COLONY,DOMBIVALI EAST

29. Fiffty fifty hotel, haji malang road, piswali, kalyan (E)

30. Shankeshwar plus hos soc near mangeshi city kolvili , kalyan (w)

31. Avdhoot Building, Siddheshwar ali, Pednekar wada ,Kalyan West

32. Chandra bhaga bld, adharwadi Kolvali road, kalyan (W)

33. Durgadi chowk, kalyan (w)

34. Shree complex,BLD . Sai dham near don bosco school kalyan (w)

35. SaKhar park, near pani taki opp birla college chikanghar kalyan (w)

36. Shruti Complex, Sagar C wing, Gurupada Road, Kalyan (W)

37. Parth bld, yogidham near anupam nagar, kalyan (w)

38. OM GIRIDHAR APARTMENT, GOURIPADA, KALYAN (W)

39. Balaji Residency,Katemanivili Naka, Kalyan (E)

40. Salwe bld , Near Mhsoba chowk, Karpewadi, Kolsewadi kalyan East,Karpewadi

41. Royal Residency,In front of Vithalwadi Station, Kalyan (E)

42. Trimurti colony,Behind Laxmipuram bld, Vitthalwadi, kalyan(E)

43. Shivaji colony , Shreeram Nivas, kalyan (E)

44. Gurukutir Chs, Manpada Road, Gandhinagar, Dombivili (E)

45. Sunil nagar prabhat tower, dombivili (E)

46. shiv sadan Bld. Leva Bhawan Dom East

47. Navkartik Co Hos soc, Cheda Road, Dombivili (E)

48. Ravikiran bld, kanchangao, khambalpada, Thakuli

49. Gavdevi Krupa bld, Atali Gaon, Ambivili (W)

50. Nepchun swaraj, secor no1, mohne ambivili

51. Saibalaji sankul, atali road, ambivili

52. Tharwani soc, H Wing,Titwala (E)

53. Siddhivinayak chawl no.4 , Shivsena shakha,savarkar nagar, Titwala (E)

54. Shivajinagar, Kasara, Maurya Chawl,Chawl No .2, Manda Titwala

55. Charms Pak Ganeshwadi, Rukhmini Gardan , near Mahaganpati Hospital, Titwala (E)

56. Gulmohar Society New Manisha Nagar Kalyan West

57. New Pushpraj, Beturkar Pada near Maruti Mandir, Kalyan (w)

58. Mangeshi dham soc, Tanaji nagar, Near Mangesh Gaikar Bunglow Highway road, kalyan (w)

59. Ashok Nagar, Waldhuni , Kalyan (W)