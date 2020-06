Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of June 22

Kalyan-Dombivli on Sunday reported 254 new cases of coronavirus. The twin city's has recorded total 73 deaths till date.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday notched 3,870 Covid-19 cases - the second highest so far but marginally down from Saturday's peak of 3,874, while Mumbai recorded its new high of 41 deaths, the maximum till date on a single day.

The number of fatalities on Sunday came down to 101, down from Saturday's 160. With this, the toll climbed to 6,085, (though the state government data pegged the total at 6,170) and total cases shot up to 132,075 till date, the highest in the country.