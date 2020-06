Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of June 2

Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,361 new COVID-19 cases and 76 deaths, taking the overall case count to 70,013, and the number of fatalities to 2,362.

A total of 779 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the tally of the recovered cases to 30,108 so far, state Health department said.

Meanwhile, Kalyan-Dombivli reported 62 new cases, taking the tally of positive cases in the city is 1,096. Two deaths were also reported on Monday, taking the death toll to 31.