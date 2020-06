Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full new list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe released by NMMC as of June 2

The number of Covid-19 cases shot above the 70,000-mark in Maharashtra on Monday even as the state notched a fresh death toll of 76, down by 40 from the highest 116 deaths recorded on May 29.

Monday's toll includes a whopping 60 deaths in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone -- the worst-hit in the country. The state reported 2,361 new cases on Monday. With 76 fatalities, the state's death toll has touched 2,362 while the total number of coronavirus patients increased from Sunday's 67,655 to 70,013 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 80 COVID-19 cases, taking the total positive cases in the city to 2,284. There have been 75 Covid deaths in the city so far.