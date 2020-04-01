Coronavirus in India: Centre asks states to make elaborate arrangement of medical facilities, food, water and sanitation to migrants

Union public health secretary Preeti Sudan has dashed off letter to states and UTs asking them to make elaborate arrangements of medical facilities, food, drinking water and sanitation for migrant camps staying in relief camps. Sudan’s letter comes during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown when around 21,500 relief camps across the country were set up for migrant workers and more than 6.75 lakh persons were provided shelter and meals to around 25 lakh.

Sudan’s communication comes on the heels of the Supreme Court’s directions for redressal of grievances of migrant labourers in different parts of the country.

States and UTs were told to see that the trained counsellor and/or community group leaders belonging to all faiths visit the relief camp/shelter homes. This will have to be done in all the relief camps/shelter homes wherever migrants were located in the country.