Coronavirus in Bhiwandi-Nizampur: List of COVID-19 hotspots issued by Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) as of May 12, 2020

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 36 new Covid-19 deaths, lower than Sunday's high of 53, with the number of positive cases zooming past 23,000. With 36 fatalities, the death toll shot up to 868 and the total number of coronavirus patients increased to 23,401, with a jump of 1,230 cases.

Thane city's COVID-19 count stood at 752 with 40 new cases, while the death toll reached 29 after three people, including the driver of an MLC, succumbed to the infection.

After rise in coronavirus cases Bhiwandi was on April 19 declared as a containment zone. "Consequent upon the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the entire Thane district is being declared as a containment zone. The areas classified as the containment zone include the municipal corporation limits of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayander, Kalyan Dombivili, Ulhasnagar, and Bhiwandi-Nizampur," Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar said in an order.

Bhiwandi-Nizampur has 12 containment zones and has 20 coronavirus cases.

Here is a list of containment zones in Bhiwandi-Nizampur:

1. Vetal Pada, Nadi Naka

2. Avchitpada, Avchitpada

3. Mumtaz Nagar: Shanti Nagar UPHC area

4. Gausiya Masjid: Shanti Nagar UPHC area

5. Bhadwad , Navi Vasti UPHC

6. Mansarovar: Bhagya Nagar

7. Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Kamatghar: Bhagya Nagar UPHC area

8. Bramanand Nagar, Kamatghar UPHC

9. Phule Nagar, Bhagya Nagar UPHC

10. Kaneri: Bhandari Compound

11. Tandel Moholla: Azmi Nagar UPHC area

12. Azmi Nagar UPHC area

13. Jaitun Pura: Idgah road UPHC area