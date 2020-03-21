Corona scare: Public masses in churches across the city suspended till April 4

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court was on Friday informed that the public masses in all the 123 catholic churches in the city have been suspended till April 4, in view of the lockdown due to coronavirus. The HC was further informed by the Archibishop of Bombay that it supports the call for a ‘Janta Curfew’ proposed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This comes in the form of an affidavit filed by the Archibishop before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari and Justice Nitin Borkar, which had on Thursday asked the Maharashtra government to explain why the masses were still going on in the city.