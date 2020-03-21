Latest coronavirus update: Kanika Kapoor faces prosecution, probe launched to track everyone who attended parties

Lucknow: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, best known for her songs ‘Baby Doll’ and ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’, returned to Lucknow from London on March 11 via Mumbai.

She allegedly refrained from informing authorities about her travel history. Lucknow airport in a statement on Friday put the blame on Mumbai airport, saying Kanika’s screening should have been done there and they would not like to comment.

The harm done, she unwittingly attended at least three social gatherings, stayed at Hotel Taj in Lucknow for three days and later with her parents; met several friends and hung out in the State capital; she even travelled to Kanpur and over the last 10 days met over 400 persons, said her father Rajiv Kapoor.

The singer, however, claims that she attended were ‘‘just small family gatherings.’’ She now faces prosecution under section 269 of the IPC Act for endangering life of public by hiding information of a deadly disease, officials said.

Late night reports said an FIR had been lodged. One particular party in Lucknow was hosted by top interior designer Adil Ahmad, nephew of Akbar Ahmad Dumpy.