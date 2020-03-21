Latest coronavirus update: Kanika Kapoor faces prosecution, probe launched to track everyone who attended parties

Lucknow: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, best known for her songs ‘Baby Doll’ and ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’, returned to Lucknow from London on March 11 via Mumbai.
She allegedly refrained from informing authorities about her travel history. Lucknow airport in a statement on Friday put the blame on Mumbai airport, saying Kanika’s screening should have been done there and they would not like to comment.
The harm done, she unwittingly attended at least three social gatherings, stayed at Hotel Taj in Lucknow for three days and later with her parents; met several friends and hung out in the State capital; she even travelled to Kanpur and over the last 10 days met over 400 persons, said her father Rajiv Kapoor.
The singer, however, claims that she attended were ‘‘just small family gatherings.’’ She now faces prosecution under section 269 of the IPC Act for endangering life of public by hiding information of a deadly disease, officials said.
Late night reports said an FIR had been lodged. One particular party in Lucknow was hosted by top interior designer Adil Ahmad, nephew of Akbar Ahmad Dumpy.
It was attended by former BJP CM Vasundhara Raje, her son Dushyant Singh, UP’s health minister Jai Pratap Singh, several bureaucrats, politicians and socialites.
They all have since met many people in different cities. State Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, in turn, met CM Yogi and other ministers and even travelled to Noida for a function where media persons and Noida MLAs, including Rajnath’s son Pankaj, were present.
Kanika also attended a Holi bash hosted by Lokayukta Sanjay Mishra, where over 100 people were present and reportedly threw a party at Kanpur at her maternal uncle’s place for about 150 persons.
Medical officials are unsure how to quarantine the entire building where the singer stayed and also subject the guests at the party to tests. The government is now looking at all the parties attended by Kapoor. The Lucknow District magistrate has been asked to track everyone down within 24 hours.
The State government has locked down the places where Kapoor stayed; hotel Taj, too, has been shut; that includes all salons, parlours and eateries she visited.
Schools, colleges, multiplexes, gyms and swimming pools have already been closed until April 2.
