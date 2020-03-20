Coronavirus Update in India: 223 positive cases so far, 6700 contact traced people under surveillance: Health Ministry

New Delhi: The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 223 on Friday evening after 50 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country while 6,700 people who came in contact with the patients are under rigorous surveillance, the Union health ministry said.

Among those found positive for coronavirus are 32 foreign nationals including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

The figure also includes four deaths reported so far from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Aggarwal urged people to follow the Prime Minister's call to observe the Janata curfew and stay at home on March 22 from 7 am-9 pm while emphasising that social distancing was primary to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection.

He also urged people to use the toll free number 1075 for any query to steer clear of all kinds of rumours and misinformation.