Cops who assaulted photojournalist transferred; enquiry initiated

Two days after senior photojournalist Ashish Raje was assaulted by two policemen at Morland Road, while covering the protest by women at Nagpada against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the two officers – Assistant Police Inspector Ghanshyam Borse and Probationary Police Sub Inspector Azim Shaikh – who were posted at Nagpada police station, were on Saturday transferred to the police’s Central Region control room as a disciplinary move. A departmental enquiry has also been initiated in the matter.
“On the incident relating to press photographer Ashish Raje which happened at Morland road on February 6, an enquiry has already been ordered to be conducted by ACP Tardeo and API Ghanshyam Borse and Probationary PSI Azim Shaikh attached to Nagpada police station have been transferred to Control Room, Central Region,” said Viresh Prabhu, Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Region.
On Thursday afternoon, Raje was assaulted by the police while he was entering the Morland Road area to cover the protest. Raje said two policemen slapped and hit him with a stick repeatedly, causing injuries to his thigh.
