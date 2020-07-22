Cops summon Rajeev who called Sushant ‘outsider’

Mumbai: Bollywood film critic and journalist Rajeev Masand was called in for enquiries at Bandra police station in connection with the probe into the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to reports, Masand had allegedly called Rajput as an 'outsider' among other things. He is the third journalist called in for enquiries by the police.

Bandra Police had summoned Masand to record his statement on Tuesday after a number of reports had surfaced online wherein the film critic had heavily criticised and allegedly called him names in his 'blind items'. Masand arrived at the police station around 11.30 am. Police are probing Rajput's suicide to ascertain the trigger for his extreme step and the cause of his depression, including the angle of professional rivalry. Police are believed to have quizzed Masand about the negative ratings and reviews he had given to Rajput's films.

According to sources, a week after Rajput hanged himself to death from a ceiling fan at his Bandra residence, social media was rife with 'blind items' penned by film critic Rajeev Masand, where he allegedly referred to the actor as a 'skirt chaser' and 'outsider'. These 'vicious' blind items on Rajput were also called out by other actors/directors from the Bollywood fraternity.

Till now, Bandra Police have recorded statements of four doctors, Rajput's family, friends, co-actors, roommates, staff, Bollywood directors Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mukesh Chhabra along with other senior employees of the production houses, wherein several of Rajput's friends claimed that the actor's mental health was deteriorating.

Recently, Rajput's girlfriend Chakraborty had requested union Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI enquiry in Rajput's suicide probe, which was slammed by state home minister Anil Deshmukh, who said that Mumbai Police is working efficiently and there is no need of a CBI probe.