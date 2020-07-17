Cops promise reward on information of Rajgruh vandal

The Matunga Police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information on the culprit who vandalised ‘Rajgruh', Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's residence at Dadar earlier this month. The police have even promised a reward for information leading to the arrest of the vandal ‘Kalia’.

The police have so far managed to establish the identity of the vandal only as 'Kalia'. However, there are no further leads in the case.

According to the police, following the vandalism at Rajgruh, the accused walked from Dadar to Thane on the Eastern Express Highway, with CCTV footage of him available till Thane. However, there are no traces of him beyond that. The police are also unable to track him through a mobile phone location. The Matunga police have alerted their counterparts in Thane and Navi Mumbai to keep a lookout for the accused.

Earlier, the Matunga police had arrested a man identified as Umesh Jadhav (35), for accompanying the vandal at the time of the attack. Police said Jadhav met Kalia during the COVID-19 lockdown. Both are allegedly pavement dwellers.

On July 7, a miscreant entered Rajgruh and toppled and damaged flower pots and pelted stones at some of the windows in the house. The vandal also tried to destroy the CCTV cameras installed outside the house.