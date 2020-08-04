Cops fix potholes in Kandivali to get traffic moving

Traffic was thrown out of gear on Monday at Link Road near Lalji Pada in Kandivali (W) due to heavy rains and a pothole-ridden road.

In a bid to streamline the traffic and get it moving, the a few personnel from Kandivali police station immediately reached the spot and temporarily fixed the potholes, thus relieving the motorists' stress and traffic jams.

A police official said, "The Link Road is one of the busiest roads in the Western suburbs. The traffic congestion here can turn out to be very chaotic.