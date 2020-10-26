Cops arrest 10th accused in TRP manipulation case

The city crime branch investigating the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation case has made 10th arrest on Sunday. The accused identified as Abhishek Kolwade alias Ajit alias Amit aka Mahadik was shown arrested at around 4.20 pm after he surrendered before the authorities.

The crime branch had long been searching for him and they also sent their teams to three different states. According to the police, Kolwade was staying in Goa and Karnataka on false identity. On the advisc of his lawyer, Kolwade surrendered before them. He will be produced before the court on Monday.

Police said, Kolwade was making payments for rigging of TRP figures in favour of the news channels. “Kolwade never revealed his true identity to anyone neither the phones he used were registered on his name. One of the accused, Umesh Mishra told us that Kolwade used his SIM card for quite a long period,” said a police officer.