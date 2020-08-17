Cop who helped fellow men at JJ hospital discharged after a month

Mumbai: A police constable, who helped over 3,000 police personnel and their family members during the pandemic, recovered from COVID-19 after spending almost a month in the hospital.

The constable, who worked relentlessly for over four months at JJ Hospital, has been appreciated by the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh as well.

Constable Gautam Chavan, 39, attached to the JJ Marg police station, was assigned to Sir JJ Hospital's COVID-19 ward as soon as the pandemic broke out in mid-March. He was tasked to assist policemen and their family members who came to the hospital for COVID-19 tests. Chavan usually accompanies the police personnel and their family members during different tests, including X-ray, blood report and other COVID-19 tests.

He consoled those who tested positive and coordinated for their requirements, including the handling of paperwork. He also helped patients shift to other hospitals. "Daily, I have to handle 15 to 20 people and, sometimes, 30 as well. I couldn't take a single weekly off for over four months as people were coming on Sunday as well, " said Chavan.

However, Chavan managed to avoid getting infected till mid-July. "I was taking all kinds of precautions from maintaining hygiene to sanitising my hands regularly. I was drinking hot water and regularly taking Kadha ever since the outbreak of the virus. Whenever I had to go inside the COVID-19 ward, I used to wear a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit. I underwent testing in April and May and, both times, I tested negative," said Chavan.

However, in the second week of July, Chavan developed fever. He took medicines, however, they were ineffective, after which he underwent a COVID-19 test on July 17. He was admitted to SevenHills Hospital in Marol.

During treatment, Chavan developed pneumonia, which worsened his health. His condition deteriorated further when his oxygen level dropped to 81 and was on oxygen support from August 1 to August 10. As his oxygen level began stabilising, doctors removed his oxygen support and he was discharged on Friday. Chavan's wife and his two sons have also contracted the disease.

In June, Chavan received Rs 3,000 in cash and a letter of appreciation from Additional Commissioner of Police (South) Nishit Mishra for his efforts.