Cop stops bereaved family’s car, faces flak

Family members of a 26-year-old unconscious woman, who had just lost her mother to Coronavirus and heart attack, were in for a rude shock when an on-duty policeman stopped their car for questioning and checking the car’s documents on Sunday near SGNP, Borivali. Unable to withstand the loss of her mother, the young woman fell unconscious at the crematorium and her relatives were rushing her to a hospital, when the cop intercepted their car and a kerfuffle ensued.

The family members tried to reason with the policeman but he allegedly threatened to put them behind bars. Things came under control after the public intervened and requested the police to clear the way. A senior police official said that an enquiry has been initiated into the matter.

The incident occurred on Sunday, when the family members were taking the unconscious woman to a hospital. The car was stopped by a policeman at a checkpoint near Omkareshwar Temple as seven people had occupied the vehicle. A police official said, since the Coronavirus outbreak has been on a high in the north belt of the city, personnel were asked to keep a close vigil by nakabandi and checking. "Since the occupants of the car were not wearing masks and had occupied the vehicle beyond the permitted capacity, they were stopped. The cop asked the reason for travel and vehicle documents," said a senior police official.

According to sources, there was a ruckus on the road. The bereaved family offered to return to complete the procedure once the woman received medical care, but to no avail. A senior police official said that an enquiry has been initiated in the matter and the police officer in question will be given a chance to narrate his side of the story. Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of police is likely to head the investigation and ascertain what had gone down on Sunday.