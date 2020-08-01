Cooper Hospital refuses to give Sushant’s autopsy report to Bihar Police: Report

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, was taken to Cooper Hospital, after he was found hanging in his room by his house help.

The actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and six others accusing them of abetment to suicide.

While Mumbai Police had already initiated a probe to rule out any foul play, and summoning bigwigs for interrogation, a team of Bihar police also arrived in the city to conduct its independent investigation.