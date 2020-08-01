Cooper Hospital refuses to give Sushant’s autopsy report to Bihar Police: Report

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, was taken to Cooper Hospital, after he was found hanging in his room by his house help.
The actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and six others accusing them of abetment to suicide.
While Mumbai Police had already initiated a probe to rule out any foul play, and summoning bigwigs for interrogation, a team of Bihar police also arrived in the city to conduct its independent investigation.
The Bihar government and Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh have alleged that the Mumbai Police is unwilling to cooperate.
Meanwhile, the Bihar Police have already questioned Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh, his house staff, former servants, ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, among others.
Now, according to a report by Times Now, the Bihar team reached Cooper Hospital to meet the doctors who conducted autopsy on Sushant’s body and also gain access to the report.
However, the hospital admin denied for both citing ‘Mumbai Police protocols’.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he deplored attempts to question the efficiency of the Mumbai police in handling the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
"We will interrogate and punish the guilty. However, please don't use this case as a Maharashtra versus Bihar issue. This is the most deplorable thing to do," he said.
Furthermore, the Bihar police will be questioning film director Rumi Jaffery and the entire cast of his recent release ‘Dil Bechara’.
Sushant and Rhea were in a live-in relationship till June 8. Reportedly, the actress left home and never returned after a heated argument.
Chakraborty filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai Police. She asserted that Sushan’t father is falsely implicating.
The apex court is likely to hear a transfer petition on August 5.
