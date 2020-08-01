From Saif to Sanjana, Bihar police to interrogate the entire cast of Sushant’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film “Dil Bechara”, which released last month made it to the top spot.
Sushant committed suicide a month before the release of his film. He died by hanging in his Bandra residence in Mumbai. He was 34.
A probe was initiated by Mumbai police, which ruled out any foul play in the actor’s death. However, an FIR filed by Sushant’s father against the star’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and six others has changed the route of this case entirely.
Sushant’s family has alleged Rhea of defrauding, threatening and giving him anti-depressants.
A team of Bihar police is currently in Mumbai conducting an independent investigation based on the FIR.
The cops have already interrogated Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh, his staff, former servants and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.
Now, according to a report by Mid-Day, Bihar police will also question the entire cast of “Dil Bechara”.
"Dil Bechara" also featured Sanjana Sanghi, Sahil Vaid, Swastika Mukherjee, Milind Gunaji and Saif Ali Khan.
As per a source mentioned in the tabloid, "Sushant was believed to be under tremendous stress during the last few weeks. So, the team wants to question the cast and crew to understand his behaviour on the set."
Due to their limited resources, the Bihar police is searching for all the people related to this case and interrogating them on its own.
According to a source at Police Headquarters in Patna, the Bihar Police is awaiting the decision of the Supreme Court in the case as the accused Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's girlfriend, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court to shift the case filed in Patna to Mumbai.
A top police officer told IANS on condition of anonymity, "Nothing is happening anywhere. We are awaiting the order of the Supreme Court in this entire matter. Rhea has gone to the Supreme Court and her petition says that the case should be brought in the jurisdiction of Mumbai. Until the order of the Supreme Court comes, nothing can be done in this matter."
The officer, however, said that the Bihar Police team will continue to do its work in Mumbai, but it has faced many problems because it is not getting support from the Mumbai Police at all.
He said, "Now whatever has to be done, we have to do it on our own. Sadly, we are not getting along with the Mumbai Police at all. It is very difficult to work."
The Mumbai Police is also investigating the case on its own level. In this connection, it has questioned many veteran film actors but has not been able to reach a firm conclusion yet.
