From Saif to Sanjana, Bihar police to interrogate the entire cast of Sushant’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film “Dil Bechara”, which released last month made it to the top spot.

Sushant committed suicide a month before the release of his film. He died by hanging in his Bandra residence in Mumbai. He was 34.

A probe was initiated by Mumbai police, which ruled out any foul play in the actor’s death. However, an FIR filed by Sushant’s father against the star’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and six others has changed the route of this case entirely.

Sushant’s family has alleged Rhea of defrauding, threatening and giving him anti-depressants.

A team of Bihar police is currently in Mumbai conducting an independent investigation based on the FIR.

The cops have already interrogated Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh, his staff, former servants and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.

Now, according to a report by Mid-Day, Bihar police will also question the entire cast of “Dil Bechara”.

"Dil Bechara" also featured Sanjana Sanghi, Sahil Vaid, Swastika Mukherjee, Milind Gunaji and Saif Ali Khan.