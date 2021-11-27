Conspiracy to trap me like Anil Deshmukh, will complain to Amit Shah: Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has alleged that some people are trying to frame him in a false case like former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

He further said that he will complain to union Home Minister with regard to it.

"It seems like some people want to implicate me in a false case like Anil Deshmukh. I will complain to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Home Minister Amit Shah and demand an investigation. I have solid evidence how some people are trying to implicate me (in a false case)," Malik told news agency ANI.

Malik, yesterday tweeted photos of men whom he alleged were doing a recce on him.

"These people riding in this car have been doing 'recce' at my house and school for the last few days. Let me know if anyone recognizes them. To those in the picture, I want to say that if they need any information from me, I will give it to them," he said.

यह लोग इस गाड़ी में सवार पिछले कुछ दिनों से मेरे घर और स्कूल की 'रेकी' कर रहे हैं.

अगर कोई इन्हें पहचानता हो तो मुझे जानकारी दे.

जो लोग इस तस्वीर में हैं, मेरा उनसे कहना हैं कि, तुम्हें मेरी कोई जानकारी चाहिए तो आकार मुझसे मिले, मैं सारी जानकारी दे दूँगा pic.twitter.com/ZAmJhqEWoL — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 26, 2021

The minister also alleged that 2 people were earlier caught snooping on him when he was on a trip abroad and one of them has been writing against him on Koo, micro-blogging platform.

"While I was on a trip abroad, some people caught 2 persons in a car, taking pictures. It was found that one of them has been writing against me on his Koo handle. He's usually seen wherever I go to the authorities or submit documents," Malik told ANI.

"We'll give his information to Mumbai Police Commissioner and ask for a probe. I've multiple pieces of evidence against many conspirators. People are framing me like they framed Anil Deshmukh. It's not like we are scared, but what's the intention?" he further said.

Advertisement

While I was on a trip abroad, some people caught 2 persons in a car, taking pictures. It was found that one of them has been writing against me on his Koo handle. He's usually seen wherever I go to the authorities or submit documents: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fwERHtnzbf — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

Malik also countered Union minister Narayan Rane's statement that BJP will form government in Maharashtra in March. He stated that those who left NCP and Congress to join BJP will soon return back.

Advertisement

Anil Deshmukh (71) was arrested earlier this month by the ED for his alleged role in a money laundering case and is currently in jail under judicial custody.

The money laundering case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of Rs 100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Through his series of media briefings since early-October, Malik has slammed NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede of questionable links, carrying out a "fraudulent" (farzi) raid on the luxury ship Cordelia Cruise on October 2, allegedly letting off certain select persons or his friends and specifically "targeting" film personalities like Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, to get maximum publicity with little recovery of drugs.



He has also alleged that former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been shielding Wankhede.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 12:10 PM IST