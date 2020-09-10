Conserving water with an economic sense in Mumbai

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) on Thursday held the first of its three day long virtual panel discussion.

The event was hosted by a city based nonprofit policy influencing think tank - 'Mumbai First' and was attended by industry leaders, stake holders, government officials and experts. The panelists highlighted the importance of smart and sustainable water use and waste water management in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The speakers also discussed the importance of water conservation in an economic sense.

Dr. Ajit Salvi, executive engineer, Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project highlighted the existing scenarios of sewage system of Mumbai and provided the timeline for the completion of sewage development works across the city. He also explained the movement of water from preliminary treatment and it being discharge to the tertiary treatment as initiated in Colaba from April 2020.

Dr. Dan Alluf, Counsellor MASHAV India, Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation introduced the panel to the latest technology of water management. He suggested, color coding the type of water for greater awareness and also suggested the possibility of using large scale drip irrigation in the agricultural sector of MMR.

Dr. NB Mazumdar, chairman, International Water and Waste Management expert stressed on the need for the decentralized sewerage system and the use of biogas in waste water management.

Samrat Basak, director of Urban Water, WRI India highlighted the need of incorporation of a blue green strategy for flood management and importance of collaborative government for maintaining it.

Priyank Hirani, Program Director, Tata Centre for development shared his experience of working on Yamuna River and stated about applying the same strategy in desilting process of Mithi River.