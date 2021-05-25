Congress to force govt to cancel GR scrapping 33% quota in promotions for govt staff: Nana Patole

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi govt faces a major challenge to keep one of its allies, the Congress party, in good humour after the Bombay High Court refused to stay government resolution (GR) scrapping 33% reservations in promotions for public servants.

The Congress party took an aggressive posture announcing that it will force the state government to scrap the May 7 GR cancelling the 33% quota for the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) and Special Backward Classes (SBC) categories in the promotions.

Congress party’s warning came hours after the Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to stay GR scrapping 33% quota in promotions.

As reported by Free Press Journal, Congress has targeted the NCP veteran and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the cabinet sub-committee, for being adamant on this issue. Congress minister Nitin Raut at a recently held meeting pressed for the withdrawal of the May 7 resolution and demanded the restoration of the quota. However, the government has not yet scrapped the resolution but the cabinet sub-committee has sought the law and judiciary department’s view to decide its fate.

Raut along with the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole on Tuesday held a virtual wide-ranging interaction with 500 people to know their views on the issue. ‘’Congress party, which is the ruling partner of Shiv Sena and NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, will force the state government to cancel the May 7 GR scrapping the 33% reservation in promotion,’’ said Patole.

“The May 7 decision is unconstitutional. The GR is not a law. How can the reservation given by Constitution be cancelled by issuing the GR? I will soon write letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to maintain the reservation,’’ said Patole.