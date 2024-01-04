‘Congress’ Soul Is Hindu’: Uddhav Sena Says Grand Old Party Should Attend Ram Temple Inauguration In Ayodhya

ANI

The soul of the Congress is Hindu, the Shiv Sena (UBT) observed on Thursday. In its editorial in the party mouthpiece “Saamna”, it was stated that Congress leaders should attend the Ram temple event scheduled to be held in Ayodhya on January 22 if they have been invited by the organisers. The editorial added for good measure that the soul of the Congress is Hindu.

The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) are allies under the Mahavikas Aghadi along with the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar).

The observation made by “Saamna” has not gone well with the Congress which is emphasising on its secular character. “Our approach is all inclusive. We have had several leaders who were deeply committed to Hinduism. But our basic character is secular,” a Congress leader stated on condition of anonymity.

The organisers of the January 22 event have not invited Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. This is seen as a deliberate snub by the Sangh Parivar which is controlling the Ayodhya temple trust. Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said Lord Ram did not belong to anyone and the BJP would do well not to treat the January 22 event as a party function. Even though the MVA constituents have a good relationship, the ideological in-fight continues on several issues.