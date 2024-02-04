 Congress Set To Get Another Major Blow? Ex-MLA Baba Siddique's Meet With Ajit Pawar Sparks Speculations; Leaders Says 'No Plans As Of Now'
Congress Set To Get Another Major Blow? Ex-MLA Baba Siddique's Meet With Ajit Pawar Sparks Speculations; Leaders Says 'No Plans As Of Now'

Acknowledging his family's ties to Ajit Pawar, Baba Siddique mentioned Ajit's commendable qualities, describing him as a dedicated leader who starts his day early and works late into the night.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Vandre West Vidhan Sabha Constituency legislator, Baba Siddique, recently addressed swirling speculations about his potential exit from the Congress party and joining the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Despite confirming a recent meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Baba Siddique firmly denied immediate plans to part ways with Congress, stating his loyalty to the party 'as of now.'

Acknowledging his family's ties to Ajit Pawar, Baba Siddique mentioned Ajit's commendable qualities, describing him as a dedicated leader who starts his day early and works late into the night. However, the meeting between the Siddique family and Ajit Pawar has fueled speculation about possible political realignments.

Speculations regarding Baba Siddique's exit surfaced following the Congress's recent loss of Milind Deora to CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Talks between the Siddique family and Ajit Pawar's NCP have led to anticipation of a potential political move quite soon, said a report adding a layer of uncertainty to the Congress party's dynamics.

Zeeshan Siddique Confirms To Stay With The Congress Party

On the other hand, Baba Siddique's son, Zeeshan Siddique, the youngest MLA in Maharashtra, dismissed rumours of him leaving Congress. He clarified that his recent meeting with Ajit Pawar was familial and not indicative of any intention to join another party. Zeeshan stated that he wouldn't talk for his father, but he himself remains committed to the Congress party.

article-image

Milind Deora's Exit From Congress

The resignation of former Union minister and ex-MP from Mumbai South, Milind Deora, marks the latest instance of leaders exiting the Congress to embark on new political journeys, especially towards the BJP.

Assam's Congress minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh defected to the saffron party before the assembly polls in 2022, citing personal grievances with the party's conduct.

Notable leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Hardik Patel, Sushmita Dev, and RPN Singh have all severed ties with the party in recent years.

