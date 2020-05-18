Congress relief camp eases woes of distressed migrants on highway

Volunteers affiliated to the Mira Bhayandar unit of the Congress party led by state working president, Muzaffar Hussain has a started an assistant center on the highway in Kashimira to ease the tremendous hardships faced by the thousands of migrant workers who have been trekking on foot until they manage to board any type of transport vehicles, to reach their native places located in and outside Maharashtra.

Strategically, set up in the A.G Nagar area of Kashimira, the make shift center works which operates round-the-clock, not only provides mineral water, biscuits, dates, fruits, snacks and oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets but on-duty Congress volunteers counsel and try to convince the migrant workers to stay back and wait to take use of the transportation facilities being provided by the government.

“Our party workers and leaders have volunteered to work in four hour shifts to ensure that the center operates round the clock. Today is our sixth day and more than 45,000 migrant workers have so far availed of the free facilities. We will keep running the center till the crisis comes to an end.” said Congress spokesperson, Prakash Nagne.

Stuck in lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, scores of jobless migrant workers hailing from states like- Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have started returning to their hometowns. Few manage hitching rides in buses or trucks, but most who have been left penniless or those who get tired of the endless wait are embarking on a journey-on-foot and even bicycles to reach their homes.