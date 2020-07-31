Congress leader Sachin Sawant writes to EC; questions decision to appoint Chief Electoral Officer for Maha

On Friday, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Spokesperson Sachin Sawant wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner addressing the decision to appoint Chief Electoral Officer in the state.

Sawant wrote, "I am writing to you regarding your decision to appoint Chief Electoral Officer in the state of Maharashtra on Jul 19 after State government of Maharashtra sent you a proposal for the appointment with 3 names."

He further added that there are serious questions arising with regards to the procedure followed in the said appointment as there is a pending vigilance inquiry by CVC.

He also asked the EC that "Is it not necessary to see background of the individual officer prior to his appointment to sensitive position."

Sawant further added that the CAG has come up with serious observations in its audit dated June 13, 2018 which also were put up in Parliament in Feb 2020. "The audit of CAG was done prior to the appointment. Was it not necessary to pay heed to the CAG strictures?" he asked.

The Congress leader also demands to know whether it is appropriate to appoint the said officer as CEO Maharashtra whereas the latest Public grievance confirms that inquiry is still pending.