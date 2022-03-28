Congress leader files petition against CM Uddhav Thackeray and minister Anil Parab for alleged violation of MCC guidelines

In a major embarrassment to the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, former minister and the Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan, who had lost the 2019 assembly elections to Shiv Sena nominee Dilip Lande, has approached the Supreme Court against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab (who is currently the transport minister) and other office bearers for conducting poll rally and carrying out padayatra allegedly after the timings for the campaigning was over. Khan in his petition has claimed that they have violated the Model Code of Conduct.

Khan in a special leave petition said that on October 20, 2019, Thackeray and Parab campaigned beyond the stipulated campaigning period along with film actor Milind Gunaji. This is despite the poll campaign ending on October 19, 2019, as the polling was slated for October 21, 2019.

‘’My petition is to seek justice. The Congress party’s decision to extend support to the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi and my petition are two different things. I had already filed a petition in the Bombay High Court on the same issue,’’ he clarified. He added that the apex court has sent notices seeking responses from the respondents.

‘’This is my personal issue. My move to file a special leave petition in the apex court will not get any feed to the BJP to target Maha Vikas Aghadi,’’ said Khan. He also clarified that there is no threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government saying that it has been formed on a common minimum programme among three ruling partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:34 PM IST