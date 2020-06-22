Confusion at The Hindu's Mumbai bureau as reports indicate layoffs; employees say no official news given

More recently, it would appear that The Hindu may be following suit. As per a recent Newslaundry report, 20 people have been laid off from The Hindu's Mumbai bureau last week. Reportedly, these individuals include senior reporters who have now been asked to hand in their resignations in the coming days. The report adds that around nine people have also been laid of from the company's Karnataka bureau.

But it would seem that there has been no official confirmation of the above. As per a post on Twitter by journalist Karanjeet Kaur, there is now speculation over salary cuts and layoffs, even as the scribes in question say that they have refrained from talking to the media because they have not been notified about the same.