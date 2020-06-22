Confusion at The Hindu's Mumbai bureau as reports indicate layoffs; employees say no official news given

The novel coronavirus outbreak has not been kind to the media industry. While the Prime Minister had urged companies to not layoff employees or cut salaries, his call appears to have gone unheeded in many news organisations.
In the past we've reported on how media organisations including the Times of India, News Nation and The Quint have laid off some employees, while others have had to take pay cuts.
More recently, it would appear that The Hindu may be following suit. As per a recent Newslaundry report, 20 people have been laid off from The Hindu's Mumbai bureau last week. Reportedly, these individuals include senior reporters who have now been asked to hand in their resignations in the coming days. The report adds that around nine people have also been laid of from the company's Karnataka bureau.
But it would seem that there has been no official confirmation of the above. As per a post on Twitter by journalist Karanjeet Kaur, there is now speculation over salary cuts and layoffs, even as the scribes in question say that they have refrained from talking to the media because they have not been notified about the same.
A letter shared by Kaur adds that salary cuts had been outlined in a note from the company, coming into effect from April 2020.
"In light of the speculation surrounding layoffs and the closure of the Mumbai edition, we request you for clarity. For all of us, what is of primary importance is our job security," the letter said, seeking written clarity into the situation and into the future of the bureau.
The letter had 20 signatories, while six names had been withheld for privacy issues.
