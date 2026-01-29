 'Condolences Are Useless, Need To Identify Root Cause': Sanjay Raut Questions Ajit Pawar's Death In Baramati Plane Crash - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Condolences Are Useless, Need To Identify Root Cause': Sanjay Raut Questions Ajit Pawar's Death In Baramati Plane Crash - VIDEO

'Condolences Are Useless, Need To Identify Root Cause': Sanjay Raut Questions Ajit Pawar's Death In Baramati Plane Crash - VIDEO

Following the Baramati plane crash that claimed the lives of Ajit Pawar and four others, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut raised concerns over frequent chartered flight accidents in India. He said identifying technical failures or airport-related issues is crucial, adding that mere condolence messages serve no purpose without accountability. Authorities have registered an ADR and begun a probe.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 02:16 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday, January 29, demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the Baramati plane crash that led to the untimely death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

Raising concerns over repeated charter flight accidents across the country, Raut questioned, "Such a major accident occurred in Ahmedabad. What happened? An investigation was launched, but has anything come to light? So many chartered flight accidents have occurred, and so many people have died."

He added that if the accident was caused by a technical fault in the aircraft, a radar malfunction, or an issue at the airport, merely offering condolences would achieve nothing. "If there was a technical fault in the flight, a problem with the radar system, or something at the airport, then what? What will be achieved by sending condolences? If the accident occurred due to technical issues, we all need to identify the root causes," Raut added.

Read Also
Ajit Pawar Laid To Rest In Baramati With Full State Honours, Funeral Held At Vidya Pratishthan...
article-image

Yesterday, in a video message, NCP–SCP chief Sharad Pawar ruled out any conspiracy surrounding the tragic death of his nephew Ajit Pawar. Breaking his silence on the incident, the veteran leader said the crash was purely an accident and should not be given a political conspiracy. "This is an accident, no politics in it."

FPJ Shorts
Adani Power Net Profit Drops To ₹2,488 Crore In Q3, Revenue Slides To ₹12,451 Crore Amid Softening Realisations
Adani Power Net Profit Drops To ₹2,488 Crore In Q3, Revenue Slides To ₹12,451 Crore Amid Softening Realisations
'Condolences Are Useless, Need To Identify Root Cause': Sanjay Raut Questions Ajit Pawar's Death In Baramati Plane Crash - VIDEO
'Condolences Are Useless, Need To Identify Root Cause': Sanjay Raut Questions Ajit Pawar's Death In Baramati Plane Crash - VIDEO
Economic Survey 2025-26 Flags Low Earnings For 40% Gig Workers, Calls For Minimum Per-Hour/Task Pay & Policy Reforms
Economic Survey 2025-26 Flags Low Earnings For 40% Gig Workers, Calls For Minimum Per-Hour/Task Pay & Policy Reforms
Video: Air India Airhostess' Final In-Flight Announcement Goes Viral As She Retires After 35 Years; Netizens Shower Love
Video: Air India Airhostess' Final In-Flight Announcement Goes Viral As She Retires After 35 Years; Netizens Shower Love
Read Also
Pawar Family Tree From Sharad Pawar To Ajit Pawar: How One Family Came To Dominate Maharashtra...
article-image

Ajit 'Dada' Pawar died on Wednesday in a plane crash at Baramati airport, leaving behind a long career of ups and downs in politics. He was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections. The last rites of the late leader were conducted today with full state of honours at the Vidya Pratishthan Maidan in Baramati.

Meanwhile, the officials probing the plane crash have recovered the voice recorder and flight data recorder from the accident spot. The police registered an accidental death report (ADR) case in connection with the plane crash. The plane crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at the Baramati airport. "We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) with the Baramati taluka police station," confirmed a senior police officer from the Pune rural police.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Condolences Are Useless, Need To Identify Root Cause': Sanjay Raut Questions Ajit Pawar's Death In...
'Condolences Are Useless, Need To Identify Root Cause': Sanjay Raut Questions Ajit Pawar's Death In...
Who Is Vitthal Maniyar? The Man Comforting Supriya Sule & Sunetra Pawar After Ajit Pawar’s Death...
Who Is Vitthal Maniyar? The Man Comforting Supriya Sule & Sunetra Pawar After Ajit Pawar’s Death...
Baramati Plane Crash: Former IAF Pilot Cites Multiple Possible Causes In Fatal Incident That Claimed...
Baramati Plane Crash: Former IAF Pilot Cites Multiple Possible Causes In Fatal Incident That Claimed...
Pawar Family Tree From Sharad Pawar To Ajit Pawar: How One Family Came To Dominate Maharashtra...
Pawar Family Tree From Sharad Pawar To Ajit Pawar: How One Family Came To Dominate Maharashtra...
Republic Day Parade 2026 Awards: Indian Navy Bags Best Marching Contingent; Maharashtra Best...
Republic Day Parade 2026 Awards: Indian Navy Bags Best Marching Contingent; Maharashtra Best...