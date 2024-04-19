 Concretisation Of Mumbai Roads: Contract Delays Further Prolong Key BMC Plan
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiConcretisation Of Mumbai Roads: Contract Delays Further Prolong Key BMC Plan

Concretisation Of Mumbai Roads: Contract Delays Further Prolong Key BMC Plan

The BMC undertook the concretisation of 397km of roads in phase one last year

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

The BMC has failed to get a response to a tender invited for concretisations of roads in island city for the fourth time on Thursday. The deadline to submit the bid has been extended again to the next seven days. The contract worth Rs1,600 crore, earlier awarded to Roadway Solutions India Infrastructure Ltd (RSIIL) was cancelled over delays. The BMC undertook the concretisation of 397km of roads in phase one last year.

A tender worth Rs.6,080 crore, the biggest civic contract ever, was awarded to five firms. However, the contract for concretisation of 65km of roads in south Mumbai was terminated in November 2023, after the contractor failed to start work on time. A fresh tender was invited for roads in December last year, however, no single bidder has come forward to carry out the work. Elections and the impending monsoon season are to cause further delays.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Concretisation Of Mumbai Roads: Contract Delays Further Prolong Key BMC Plan

Concretisation Of Mumbai Roads: Contract Delays Further Prolong Key BMC Plan

Bombay HC Metro 3 Panel Asks MMRCL To Show Bonafides Over Tree Cover

Bombay HC Metro 3 Panel Asks MMRCL To Show Bonafides Over Tree Cover

Indian Navy Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi Appointed As Next Chief Of Naval Staff

Indian Navy Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi Appointed As Next Chief Of Naval Staff

Mumbai News: Man Loses ₹46 Lakh To Scammer Posing As Police

Mumbai News: Man Loses ₹46 Lakh To Scammer Posing As Police

Mumbai News: Cyber Police Saves South Mumbai Businessman ₹35 Lakh From Courier Scam Gang

Mumbai News: Cyber Police Saves South Mumbai Businessman ₹35 Lakh From Courier Scam Gang