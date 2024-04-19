Concretisation Of Mumbai Roads: Contract Delays Further Prolong Key BMC Plan

Representative Pic |

The BMC has failed to get a response to a tender invited for concretisations of roads in island city for the fourth time on Thursday. The deadline to submit the bid has been extended again to the next seven days. The contract worth Rs1,600 crore, earlier awarded to Roadway Solutions India Infrastructure Ltd (RSIIL) was cancelled over delays. The BMC undertook the concretisation of 397km of roads in phase one last year.

A tender worth Rs.6,080 crore, the biggest civic contract ever, was awarded to five firms. However, the contract for concretisation of 65km of roads in south Mumbai was terminated in November 2023, after the contractor failed to start work on time. A fresh tender was invited for roads in December last year, however, no single bidder has come forward to carry out the work. Elections and the impending monsoon season are to cause further delays.