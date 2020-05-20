Concert in lockdown: Two residents of Ghatkopar building arrested

Mumbai: The secretary of a housing society in Ghatkopar and another person were held for allegedly organising a party at their society premises on Friday evening, amid the lockdown. After videos of the event went viral on social media, police swung into action and registered an offence.

According to police, the party was organised at Kukreja Palace, a housing society at Vallabh Lane in Ghatkopar east. Many society members were in attendance and the guests were reportedly served samosas and no norms of social distancing were followed, said police officers.

Video footage shows around 30 people gathered in the society premises. Some people are seen strumming guitars while others can be seen sharing or eating samosas, police said. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the state government has imposed a lockdown, restricting the movement of people and vehicles.