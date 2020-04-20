Concerns raised after picture of traffic jam in Mumbai circulate on social media during Lockdown 2.0

On Monday, after some relaxations were imposed on lockdown in non-hotspot areas in Mumbai, some areas of the city witnessed traffic after a long time as people started heading to their workplaces.
A journalist from Hindustan Times shared picture of the traffic jam in Goregaon on Mumbai's Western Express Highway.
Soon after the photo was shared on social media, it caught eyes of netizens who then started expressing their views on the jam.
One user said, "Sir, it is not a long jam and its only there because of the barricade." Another user said, "Check google map, so many reds on the roads in Mumbai. Has lockdown been lifted there."
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines for limited relaxation from April 20 to May 3. The government has listed selected activities that will be allowed in non-hotspot areas from April 20. In order to restart the economic cycle, some industrial and commercial activities will be restarted from the said date. All health services (including AYUSH) and activities related to fisheries, agriculture, plantation and allied activities, animal husbandry, etc., will remain functional. MNREGA workers will also be allowed, given they practice social distancing and use face masks.
