Coronavirus in Mumbai: Field reporters test positive for COVID-19

On Monday, Official sources told ANI that some field reporters in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19. More details awaited.

With 1553 new cases in 24 hours, the total tally of novel coronavirus cases stood at 17265 on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst hit with 4203 cases and 223 deaths, followed by Delhi with 2003 cases and 45 fatalities, Rajasthan (1478 cases and 14 deaths) and Tamil Nadu (1477 cases and 15 deaths).