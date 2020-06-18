Coronavirus in Mumbai: Complete lockdown in Bhiwandi for next 15 days

Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation has said it will enforce a complete lockdown for next 15 days starting from Thursday. The General Body meeting of Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) decided that barring essential services, all other activities will remain shut.

The decision was announced after the number of positive cases rose consistently across the Bhiwandi city after unlock 1.0 was annouunced.

Even the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, that has a capacity of 100 beds for COVID-19 patients is now fully packed.

Reportedly, the condition of health facilities has been worsening by the day. Commenting on the same, Pratibha Vilas Patil, Bhiwandi Municipal Mayor said: " After discussing the issue for over three hours in the standing committee we approved that to avoid the spread of COVID-19, we need to enforce the lockdown for 15 days starting from Thursday.. We have informed to police department and district administration about the same."

As of June 17, Bhiwandi reported 36 new covid-19 cases, taking the tally of coronavirus positive cases 687, according to health department of Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation.