Committed to provide quota benefits to OBCs, Maratha & Dhankar communities: CM Eknath Shinde | Twitter/@mieknathshinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said his government's priority is to work for the common man and it is committed to provide the reservation benefits to the Other Backward Classes, Maratha and Dhangar communities. Speaking on the country's 76th Independence Day after hoisting the national flag at Mantralaya, Shinde said, ‘’We are committed to provide benefits of reservation to the OBC, Maratha and Dhankar communities. The Supreme Court has accepted the report of the Banthia Commission and the OBC community has got relief. OBCs have got the reservation again. We are strengthening Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (Mahajyoti). Besides, ‘AMRIT’ is being set up for the development of economically weaker sections,’’ he added.

‘’We have started working from the very first day. Our first priority is the common man, farmers, farm laborers, poor and working class,’’ said Shinde. He added that several steps have been taken to promote industries in the state and he recently met industrialists, including former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata, and they have responded positively to it.

‘’Several parts of the state have witnessed floods due to heavy rainfall. We have decided to provide twice as much assistance as NDRF assistance to the flood victims. Presently this assistance is given in the limit of 2 hectares, we have also decided to increase it to 3 hectares," said the Chief Minister. He declared that the government was preparing a scientific programme for deepening and desalting of rivers through water resources department in order to provide a permanent and sustainable solution to floods and heavy rains.

CM said, ‘’We are going to make drastic changes in the agricultural sector of the state by diversifying the cropping system, strengthening the irrigation system, using modern technology in agriculture, promoting organic and natural agriculture.’’

On the environment front, Shinde said all mangrove forests will be declared as reserve forests.

For the state capital, he said the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMDRA) has been granted permission to raise loans worth Rs 60,000 crore which will expedite several infrastructure projects.

Shinde said his government is continuously in touch with the Centre for the development of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have assured full support to Maharashtra, he said adding, ‘’We have given directions to the administration to fully implement the central schemes.’’

The government will implement the National Education Policy, he said, adding that no school in the state will have only one teacher.

There has been 75 per cent implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, a central scheme that aims to provide piped drinking water to all rural households. Work on the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a central housing scheme, is also on, he said.

In the coming days, the first phase of the Samruddhi Highway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur will be started, the CM said and also stressed on creating greenfield cities.

For building houses for police personnel, directions have been given to the home, urban development departments and the Central and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to prepare a plan, he said.