Comedian Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested by NCB for possession of cannabis

The couple were taken for medical examination on Sunday morning and will be produced before holiday court.

NCB had on Saturday arrested comedian Bharti Singh following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from her house in suburban Andheri.

NCB yesterday raided the production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh and from both the places 86.5 gms of ganja was recovered. NCB had earlier raided a place in Khar Danda area and nabbed a trafficker aged 21 years with various drugs including 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), ganja (40 grams), and Nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines). In follow up and in corroboration with previous inputs, NCB raided the production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh.

Both Bharti and Harsh are well-known comedians, television personalities producing or hosting programmes, besides appearing in reality shows like 'Khatron Ka Khiladi', 'Kapil Sharma Show', and other tele-serials.

This comes as the probe, which began from the drug case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, continues to expand to the alleged drug abuse by Bollywood celebrities. Notably, a raid was also conducted at the residence of actor Arjun Rampal, after which he and his girlfriend were summoned by the NCB for questioning in the matter.

(Inputs from Agencies)