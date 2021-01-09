Colleges coming under ambit of universities in Maharashtra to start from January 20 with 50% students

Colleges coming under the ambit of universities in Maharashtra will start from January 20 with 50% presence of students, Higher Education Minister Uday Samant said on Saturday after talks with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Colleges in the state have been closed since March last year when a antionwide lockdown was imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Hower, some schools reopened for senios classes in parts of Maharashtra last month.
