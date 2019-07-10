Coastal body must take critical view on mangrove hacking: HC

<p><strong>Mumbai: </strong>The HC on Monday said the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, being a protector of the environment, should take a critical stand while granting permissions for hacking of mangroves for public projects including that for the Metro Line 2A. </p><p>A division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice N M Jamdar made the observation while hearing an application filed by the MMRDA seeking permission to hack 86 mangroves in western suburbs of the city to construct a car maintenance yard and pier pillars for the Metro 2A project. The Metro 2A line will run between Dahisar and D N Nagar in suburban Andheri. The 18.58 km-long elevated corridor will have 17 stations.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>