Mumbai

Updated on IST

Coastal body must take critical view on mangrove hacking: HC

By Agencies

The HC on Monday said the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, being a protector of the environment, should take a critical stand while granting permissions for hacking of mangroves for public projects including that for the Metro Line 2A.

