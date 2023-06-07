 Navi Mumbai: Maha CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis Participate In Bhoomi Pujan Ceremony Of Venkateswara Temple In Ulwe
The temple will be constructed at plot number 3 at sector 12 in Ulwe node which is near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and MTHL.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde said the 10 acres of land where Venkateswara Temple (Bhagavan Balaji ka Mandir) in Ulwe is being constructed has received all necessary permissions including the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ). He made the statement at the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony held on Wednesday morning.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Managing Director of Raymond Group Gautam Singhania, President of Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam YV Subba Reddy and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.

article-image

CM Shinde Interacts With Media

While interacting with the media, Chief Minister Shinde wished everyone present and said that this is a Bhoomi Pujan ceremony that brings joy to all and that today is an auspicious and glorious day for the whole of Maharashtra.

Tirpuati Balaji mandir is being constructed in Ulwe by Raymond Realty

Tirpuati Balaji mandir is being constructed in Ulwe by Raymond Realty | FPJ

“Not everyone can go to the state of Andhra Pradesh and visit Tirupati Balaji. Now, a temple of Tirupati Balaji is being constructed and devotees can visit here,” said Shinde. He added that the state government will provide all cooperation to realize this temple.

