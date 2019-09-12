CM Fadnavis to resume yatra from September 13

Mumbai: The third phase of Chief Minister’s election campaign rally, “Maha Janadesh Yatra” is slated to resume from September 13 and will continue till September 19.

The yatra will focus on North Maharashtra, a strong hold of BJP. While BJP is focussing in North Maharashtra, Shiv Sena will focus on its stonghold Kokan in the last phase of Jan-Aashirvad Yatra of Aaditya Thackeray.

The CM rally will commence from Akole city of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and will end on Nashik where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the event.

In the third phase, CM Fadnavis will travel 1628 kilometres covering 13 districts and 60 legislative constituencies. PM Modi will visit the Nashik constituency on the final phase of the yatra.

The BJP general secretary of the state and organiser of this Yatra, Sujitsingh Thakur informed the CM’s rally have received immense response from statewide audience, where women and youth showed utmost support to the chief minister.

In the first two phases, CM travelled 2208 kilometres covering 106 legislative constituencies in 24 districts.

Aaditya’s Konkan tour

Aaditya Thackeray will start his Jan-Aashirwad yatra from Vengurle in Sindhudurg district on September 14. He will visit Sawantwadi, Ratnagiri, Guhagar and Kankavali. He will hold public rally in Narayan Rane’s bastion Kankavali too. The tour will end at Thane on September 17 with a public rally.