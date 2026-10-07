CM Fadnavis Meets HM Amit Shah, Seeks Maximum NDRF Assistance For Drought-Hit Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday met Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the drought situation in the state and sought maximum assistance from the Centre through the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

Taking to X after the meeting, Fadnavis said he informed Shah of the situation in Maharashtra and the measures being taken by the state government.

हमारे नेता, मा. केंद्रीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री अमितभाई शाह इनसे आज नई दिल्ली में मुलाकात कर महाराष्ट्र में सूखे की स्थिति पर विस्तृत चर्चा की। उन्हें राज्य की पूरी स्थिति से अवगत किया और राज्य सरकार द्वारा किए जा रहे उपायों की जानकारी दी। इस संबंध में राज्य सरकार की ओर से एक निवेदन भी सौंपा। महाराष्ट्र की 265 तहसीलों में सूखा घोषित किया गया है और विभिन्न सूखा राहत उपाययोजनाएं लागू की गई हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में एनडीआरएफ के माध्यम से महाराष्ट्र को अधिक से अधिक सहायता उपलब्ध कराने का अनुरोध उनसे किया। मा. अमितभाई शाह इन्होंने महाराष्ट्र को अधिकतम सहायता उपलब्ध कराने का आश्वासन दिया। उन्होंने यह भी जानकारी दी कि केंद्र सरकार की टीम 8 से 11 अक्टूबर के बीच महाराष्ट्र का दौरा कर स्थिति का जायजा लेगी। केंद्र सरकार मजबूती से महाराष्ट्र के साथ खड़ी रहेगी, ऐसा आश्वासन देने के लिए मैं उनका अत्यंत आभारी हूं। @AmitShah @HMOIndia #NewDelhi — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 7, 2026

“Our leader, Hon. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amitbhai Shah, met with them today in New Delhi and held detailed discussions on the drought situation in Maharashtra. They were apprised of the full situation in the state, and information was provided about the measures being taken by the state government,” Fadnavis wrote.

State seeks NDRF assistance

He said the state government also submitted a memorandum seeking assistance in view of the drought situation.

According to Fadnavis, various relief measures have been implemented following the declaration of 265 talukas as drought-affected. “In such a situation, a request was made to them to provide maximum assistance to Maharashtra through NDRF,” he wrote.

Fadnavis said Shah assured him that the Centre would provide maximum assistance to Maharashtra. He also said a Central government team would visit the state between October 8 and 11 to assess the situation.

“I am extremely grateful to him for assuring that the Central government will stand firmly with Maharashtra,” Fadnavis added.

Crop damage assessment underway

Meanwhile, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Patil said on Tuesday that crop damage assessment had been completed on 65.26 lakh hectares across 265 talukas declared drought-affected.

The assessed area accounts for about 45 per cent of the state's 1.49 crore hectares under cultivation. Patil said the remaining assessment would be completed by October 12.

He said the assessment process began after the government declared 265 talukas drought-affected and that nearly 45 per cent of the panchnamas had been completed within eight days.