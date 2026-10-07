CM Fadnavis Meets HM Amit Shah, Seeks Maximum NDRF Assistance For Drought-Hit Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday met Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the drought situation in the state and sought maximum assistance from the Centre through the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).
Taking to X after the meeting, Fadnavis said he informed Shah of the situation in Maharashtra and the measures being taken by the state government.
“Our leader, Hon. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amitbhai Shah, met with them today in New Delhi and held detailed discussions on the drought situation in Maharashtra. They were apprised of the full situation in the state, and information was provided about the measures being taken by the state government,” Fadnavis wrote.
State seeks NDRF assistance
He said the state government also submitted a memorandum seeking assistance in view of the drought situation.
According to Fadnavis, various relief measures have been implemented following the declaration of 265 talukas as drought-affected. “In such a situation, a request was made to them to provide maximum assistance to Maharashtra through NDRF,” he wrote.
Fadnavis said Shah assured him that the Centre would provide maximum assistance to Maharashtra. He also said a Central government team would visit the state between October 8 and 11 to assess the situation.
“I am extremely grateful to him for assuring that the Central government will stand firmly with Maharashtra,” Fadnavis added.
Crop damage assessment underway
Meanwhile, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Patil said on Tuesday that crop damage assessment had been completed on 65.26 lakh hectares across 265 talukas declared drought-affected.
The assessed area accounts for about 45 per cent of the state's 1.49 crore hectares under cultivation. Patil said the remaining assessment would be completed by October 12.
He said the assessment process began after the government declared 265 talukas drought-affected and that nearly 45 per cent of the panchnamas had been completed within eight days.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: