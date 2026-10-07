Maharashtra Govt Clears 25% Promotion Quota For TMC ANMs To Become Staff Nurses; 160 Posts Earmarked |

Thane: In a landmark decision bringing significant relief to the health department workforce of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the Urban Development Department has issued a Government Resolution (GR) amending service entry norms to establish a promotional pathway from Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) to General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM / Staff Nurse) positions.

Ever since the inception of the municipal corporation, the existing service rules lacked any provision allowing staff nurses to be promoted directly from ANM designations. Following consistent and sustained follow-ups by MLA Sanjay Kelkar across state ministerial and municipal levels, the government has revised the framework to reserve 25 percent of positions specifically for promotions.

Key Structural Revisions in Service Rules

Under the revised regulations, the recruitment quota for the Nurse Midwife / Staff Nurse (Class-3) cadre within the Thane Municipal Corporation is restructured as follows:

Direct Recruitment: 75 percent of the total vacancies will be filled through direct recruitment.

Promotional Quota:25 percent of positions are officially designated for promotion from eligible ANMs currently serving on the municipal establishment.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must possess the requisite educational qualifications alongside a minimum of three years of active service experience in the ANM role.

Securing Jobs and Balancing Recruitment

Out of the 640 total sanctioned GNM positions in the corporation, the newly instituted 25 percent quota earmarks precisely 160 seats for career advancement. Previously, direct recruitment plans accounted for 457 vacancies. The formal introduction of a promotion bracket establishes a balanced framework between fresh hiring and internal growth.

Crucially, this policy adjustment eliminates the potential threat of service termination that loomed over contract-based GNM nurses who have rendered dedicated services to the civic body.

Immediate Impact and Acknowledgments

In the initial phase, between 7 to 10 eligible employees currently in service will immediately benefit from career advancement, opening doors for numerous experienced ANM personnel moving forward. Nursing and health department staff have expressed deep appreciation to MLA Sanjay Kelkar for successfully resolving this long-pending demand and securing their professional rights.

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