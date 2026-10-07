Farmers Block Bhiwandi-Vasai Road Over Virar-Alibaug Corridor Land Compensation, Demand Bullet Train-Level Rates |

Bhiwandi: Farmers from villages in Bhiwandi taluka affected by the proposed land acquisition for the Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor staged a roadblock at Kharbao on Wednesday protesting what they described as inadequate compensation for their agricultural land.

The agitation, led by a local farmers’ Organisation continued for nearly two hours and disrupted traffic on the Bhiwandi-Vasai road. Vehicles were stranded in long queues in both directions as a large number of farmers and local residents including women, joined the protest.

Among those present were Kharbao sarpanch Mahendra Patil, Vasant Patil, Sumit Mhatre, Harshal Patil, Dipali Kate and Sunil Chavan.

The protesting farmers demanded that the government revise the compensation offered for land being acquired for the corridor and ensure that affected landowners receive a fair and equitable amount.

Farmers point to disparity with bullet train compensation

The farmers said several villages in the taluka would be affected by the proposed corridor with agricultural land being acquired for the project. They pointed out that the bullet train project also passes through the region and claimed that farmers whose land was acquired for the bullet train project received compensation of around Rs 11 lakh per guntha.

In contrast, they alleged that the compensation being offered for land acquired for the Virar-Alibaug corridor was around Rs 4 lakh per guntha.

The substantial difference in the compensation rates has become a major point of contention, with farmers arguing that they should not be forced to part with their land at what they consider an unfair rate.

Farmers seek access to land on other side of corridor

Apart from compensation, the farmers also raised concerns over access to agricultural land that could be cut off by the corridor.

They said several farmers may find their remaining fields located on the opposite side of the proposed corridor, without a proper access route. This they said could make it difficult or even impractical for them to continue agricultural activities.

The farmers have therefore demanded that the project authorities provide proper connectivity to such plots through dedicated access roads, underpasses or other suitable arrangements before the project progresses.

Dipali Kate an affected farmer said the Virar-Alibaug corridor should receive compensation on par with the rate paid for land acquired for the bullet train project. There should be no discrimination among farmers.

Harshal Patil a member of the local farmers’ organisation said the agitation could intensify if their demands were not addressed.

If the government does not accept our demands, local farmers are not prepared to give even an inch of land for the project. The government should immediately hold discussions with the affected farmers and find a fair solution he said.

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