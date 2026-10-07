Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Gold, Narcotics & Ketamine Worth Over ₹101 Crore In 4 Weeks; 40 Arrested In 136 Cases | AI

Mumbai: In past four weeks Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized 18.04 kg Gold valued at Rs 21.72 crore, 115.68 kg Narcotics including hydroponic weed valued at Rs 59.11 crore and Ketamine worth Rs 21.09 crore.

Currency, Diamonds And Watches Seized

The Customs officials also seized Foreign currency worth Rs 2.52 crore, Diamonds worth Rs 1.50 crore, Watches worth Rs 1.60 crore apart from 71 iPhones, 1,44,400 cigarette sticks, refurbished laptops, perfumes, saffron totally valued at Rs 4.44 crore.

During the said period, Customs had booked 136 cases and arrested 40 persons involved.

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