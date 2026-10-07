Virar Tragedy: 51-Year-Old Woman Dies 20 Hours After Venomous Snake Bites Her Inside Kitchen At Home | Representational Image

​Virar: A quiet morning routine turned into a nightmare for a 51-year-old Virar resident who tragically lost her life just 20 hours after a venomous snake struck inside her own home.

Snake Strikes Inside Kitchen

​Shaila Gonsalves, who went by Charlette, was making her way around her kitchen in Somadi, Agashi, at 5:00 AM on Tuesday when the hidden reptile struck. What followed was a agonizing race against the clock.

​Family members rushed Gonsalves to a local clinic for initial treatment, but as the venom took hold, her condition plummeted. In a frantic bid to save her life, she was transferred across three different medical facilities—first to a private clinic, then to the Bolinj Municipal Hospital, and finally to Sanjeevani Hospital in Virar.

​Despite emergency injections and critical care intervention, Gonsalves succumbed to the lethal bite at 1:30 AM on Wednesday.

​The mother of two worked at the Seabird Medical Centre in Andheri, assisting maritime crew members with medical insurance. She is survived by her husband and two daughters.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/