CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Forced Evacuation Of People From Unsafe Structures Following Bhiwandi Tragedy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the evacuation of residents living in unsafe structures. He also gave officials permission to use force, if necessary, to evacuate people. The order follows the deadly Bhiwandi building collapse that occurred late on Thursday night.

The Bhiwandi building collapse claimed nearly 10 lives and left several residents critically injured. Reports state that a portion of the four-storey Kohinoor Apartment in Gangaramwadi, Balaji Nagar, Bhiwandi, which collapsed at around 11.30 pm, had been declared a C1-category building, indicating it was a dangerous structure.

CM orders evacuation of unsafe buildings

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, “Once a building is declared C-1 (dangerous), we get people out, but some refuse to vacate. Life is important, and since it is necessary to save lives, force will be used to get people out. In all C-1 buildings, directions have been issued to use force to get people out of the building. There are court orders that do not allow the use of force beyond a certain level, but even then we shall try to use force and get people out,” reported The Times of India.

Additionally, Fadnavis expressed his grief over the tragedy and extended his condolences to the victims' families. He stated that the building had already been declared dilapidated and that nearly 25 people had been evacuated while the contractor was carrying out work there.

Collector details preliminary findings

Moreover, Thane Collector Shrikrishna Panchal, speaking about the unsafe building, said, “The Ward Officer came to know that renovation was being undertaken without permission. The Ward Officer and staff reached the site and rescued 30 families from the building. However, some people were in the basement when the building collapsed.”

Upon receiving information about the tragedy, rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), Fire Brigade, local police, and the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), rushed to the scene and immediately launched rescue operations.

Reports also state that following the collapse, several residents attempted to escape by jumping from the structure.

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