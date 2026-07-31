Building Had Been Declared Dilapidated': CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To Bhiwandi Tragedy That Claimed 9 Lives

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday, reacting to the deadly Bhiwandi building collapse, stated that the building had already been declared dilapidated and that nearly 25 people had been evacuated while the contractor was carrying out work there.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said that even after the contractor had asked the families to vacate, “Some people stayed there, and this accident occurred."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the Bhiwandi building collapse, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, "An incident has occurred in Bhiwandi. The building in question had been declared dilapidated, and 25 people had been evacuated from it. Despite this, the contractor continued… pic.twitter.com/ywmoocUuaZ — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2026

Fadnavis, extending his condolences to the victim's family he stated that the families would also be provided with assistance. "The injured have been admitted to the hospital, and action will be taken against the contractor for proceeding with the work despite the corporation's notice," he added.

Rescue operation continues

According to reports, a portion of a building in Bhiwandi collapsed late on Thursday night at around 11.30 pm. The collapse reportedly claimed nearly nine lives and left several others injured.

Upon receiving information about the incident, rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), Fire Brigade, local police, and the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), rushed to the scene and immediately launched rescue operations.

Meanwhile, one eyewitness stated that the incident occurred at around 11.30 pm, when a loud crashing sound echoed through the locality before a major portion of the building came crashing down.

Collector outlines preliminary findings

Speaking about the incident, Thane Collector Shrikrishna Panchal stated that there was a C1-category building in the Kohinoor compound. According to Panchal, a C1 building is one that requires demolition beyond repair.

#WATCH | Bhiwandi, Maharashtra | On the Bhiwandi building collapse, Thane Collector Shrikrishna Panchal says, “There was a C1 building in the Kohinoor compound. Yesterday, it was under repair without the permission of the Municipal Corporation. C1 is classified as a building… pic.twitter.com/zSTvDgNTAK — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2026

“The Ward Officer came to know that renovation was being undertaken without permission. The Ward Officer and staff reached the site and rescued 30 families from the building. However, some people were in the basement when the building collapsed,” Panchal added.

Talking about the rescue efforts, which are still underway, he said that NDRF teams are carrying out rescue operations. He also stated that an investigation is underway to determine the identity of the owner and contractor who allegedly carried out work on the building without permission and that they would be held accountable for the collapse, with legal action to follow accordingly.

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